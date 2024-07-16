ETV Bharat / state

'DGP Busy Fixing Things Politically': PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti Demands Sacking Of Jammu Kashmir Top Cop Amid Rising Militant Attacks

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jul 16, 2024, 12:48 PM IST

Addressing a presser at party headquarters in Srinagar, PDP President Mehbooba Mufti said that since the current DGP RR Swain took over, there has been a rise in the militant attacks in the erstwhile state while demanding immediate sacking of the Jammu and Kashmir top cop.

PDP President Mehbooba Mufti addressing a presser in Srinagar on Tuesday July 16, 2024
PDP President Mehbooba Mufti addressing a presser in Srinagar on Tuesday July 16, 2024 (ANI)

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Amid rising fatal militant attacks on Army soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir, former Chief Minister and PDP President Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday targeted the Director General of Police RR Swain demanding his immediate sacking over the attacks.

Addressing a press conference at PDP headquarters in Srinagar, Mehbooba said, "There is no accountability. By now the heads should have rolled. The DGP should have been sacked. Almost 50 soldiers have lost their lives in the last 32 months”.

The PDP Chief The current DGP is busy fixing things politically. His job is to break the PDP, harass people and journalists, and threaten people... Verification has been weaponised. They are finding ways to impose UAPA on maximum people... We don't need a fixer here, we need a DGP. We have had DGPs from other states before and they have worked very well. No one has worked on communal lines like things are being done now."

The PDP President said that “soldiers from all over the country come to Kashmir for their duty, but go back in coffins” while demanding fixing of responsibility at the highest level. “Who is responsible for this if you say militancy has ended in the valley?... In the last 32 months, especially since this DGP has been appointed, the maximum casualties have taken place... You people guard the borders. So whose responsibility is it to stop infiltration? Is it the responsibility of regional parties?... Your narrative has been going on for 6 years, what did you achieve? You have suffered a major setback in North Kashmir..." she said.

The PDP Chief's sharp attack on the Jammu and Kashmir DGP RR Swain comes close on the heels of another fatal attack on the army killing at least four soldiers including an officer in the Doda district of Jammu region. The attack took place during a search operation by the Rashtriya Rifles at Dhari Gote Urarbagi in the Desa forest belt, some 55 km from Doda town, late Monday evening.

Meanwhile, former Jammu and Kashmir minister and Peoples Conference President Sajad Gani Lone strongly contended the recent comments made by the J&K Director General of Police (DGP), calling them inappropriate and intolerable in any functioning democracy.

In a post, Lone stated that "the comments made by the DG J&K Police pertaining to mainstream parties are inappropriate, to say the least." Lone slammed the DGP's remarks, stating that even in a basic, rudimentary functioning democracy, such utterances by a serving police officer would not have been tolerated.

"Such statements by serving officers are an indication of the disdain and contempt for anything remotely pertaining to democracy. Such a sad state of affairs and even sadder is the fact that the scriptwriters of this sad state of affairs take pride in having brought J&K to this level," Lone concluded.

