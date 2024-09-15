PDP At Its Lowest, But Will Be Instrumental In Forming Non-BJP Coalition Govt: Iltija Mufti

Srinagar: The People's Democratic Party (PDP) is at its lowest right now but it will play an instrumental role in forming a non-BJP coalition government after the assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir, party leader Iltija Mufti has said.

Iltija, the third generation politician from the Mufti family and daughter of PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, is in the midst of her debut election. She is contesting from south Kashmir's Bijbehera assembly segment, considered the family's bastion.

In a freewheeling chat with PTI Videos, Iltija Mufti said she is making her electoral debut at a difficult time. "At a time when it is turbulent, not just for Jammu and Kashmir, but particularly for the party. We are probably at our lowest point right now. To be honest, for me, it is about saving a lot of things," she said.

Asserting that her family legacy would survive no matter what role she plays, Iltija Mufti expressed hope of alleviating the sufferings of the people of J-K. "The media is making it seem like my mother is Queen Elizabeth and I am Queen Victoria, with her putting a crown on my head. It is not like that. I have to struggle quite a bit, as you can see the seat is challenging," she said.

On a question about her claims that the PDP will play the role of a kingmaker post-polls, Iltija Mufit said she believed J-K would get a coalition government after the polls and her party would play an instrumental role in its formation.

"Well, if I was not confident, I would not repeat that at every forum. I believe that, in the end, it will be a non-BJP coalition government that will be formed and the PDP is going to play an instrumental role in deciding when it will be formed," she added.

Asked about several independents including former members of the banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) contesting the assembly polls, the PDP leader said the mainstream parties in the Valley should not be insecure about the JeI fighting the polls.

"Let them fight. The Jamaat is such a good organisation, they have done incredible work. They provide free education to children, why don't we talk about that? This is the same Jamaat that was criminalised by the National Conference in 1987, which rigged the elections and won through mass rigging. We are still suffering the consequences.

"So, why shouldn't the Jamaat fight? Let everybody fight. Why should we be so insecure, fearing that they will eat up our electoral space and try to prevent their participation. Let them participate," she said.

It is up to the voters to decide whether they want to choose Mufti, the Jamaat, or anybody else, she said.The 37-year-old politician says she cannot help when some people label her party as a BJP proxy. "I don't think it is fair to paint everyone with the same brush to generalise. We see how mainstream parties are being discredited. Let's not do that to each other. Let's not rip each other's reputations, let's be kind and keep our discourse civil," Iltija added.

When asked about Baramulla Lok Sabha MP Sheikh Abdul Rashid's constant attack on her party and the NC, the PDP leader said she does not believe in mudslinging. "Well, that's his opinion and I am not here to throw mud at anyone. That's not my style, and I don't like getting into that. Like I said, I want to keep the discourse civil," she said.

However, Iltija Mufti welcomed Rashid's release from the Tihar Jail on an interim bail, but demanded the MP be granted regular bail.

"I am glad he has been released. In fact, why not grant him full bail instead of just interim bail? Let him be out, release him. For God's sake, he is a Member of Parliament, representing north Kashmir. The people of north Kashmir deserve to have their MP out. Why is he being jailed like a caged bird," she said.

Referring to the electoral battle on the Bijbehara seat, Mufti's daughter said it is good that there is a tough challenge because if it is a cakewalk, it is not fun winning.

"You want to come in at a time when things are tough and you want to earn that victory and each one of those votes. If it were a cakewalk for me, the media would lampoon me. They would berate my mother, saying she handed her daughter an easy constituency. So, I like the fact that it is hard. It is going to make my victory more meaningful," she said.

Jammu and Kashmir goes to polls in three phases: September 18, September 25 and October 1. The Bijbehara seats votes in the first phase. The counting of votes will take place on October 8.