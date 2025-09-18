ETV Bharat / state

PCR Van Mows Down Man In Delhi; Constable Arrested

New Delhi: The driver of a PCR van of the Delhi police has been arrested after the vehicle mowed down a person near the Ramakrishna Ashram Marg metro station area at around 5.10 am on Thursday. An FIR has been registered in the incident.

Constable Khimesh Singh, the accused driver, along with others who were in the PCR van, are currently being interrogated, police said.

The victim, identified as Ganga Ram (55), ran a tea stall to support his family and was run over by Singh when he stepped on the accelerator "by mistake". The van mounted a roadside ramp and crushed Ram, who died on the spot. The anti-corruption branch has also been deployed to investigate the matter.

Following the incident, residents alleged that the local police ran an illegal outpost in the area, where liquor bottles were also allegedly recovered. They claimed that the constables and other officers who inspected the area in the PCR vans were often drunk, which ultimately led to this fatal incident.

"A Delhi Police PCR van comes and kills this man, who is a very poor person with small children. These police officials used to come here to a nearby spot where they used to drink and spend the night. They have constructed an illegal structure there where they used to drink every day. People could not stop them," a local said.