Pawan Kalyan Salutes Modi, Pledges To Transform Amaravati Into A Global Capital

Amaravati: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan strongly criticised the previous YSRCP government, comparing its treatment of Amaravati to the devastation caused by the Diviseema cyclone. Speaking at the Amaravati reconstruction meeting, he said, “For the past five years, Amaravati farmers have been beaten, crushed, and humiliated.”

Recalling an earlier interaction with farmers, he said, “Once I was asked, ‘Who will wipe our tears?’ Today, I bow my head to their sacrifices.” He called Amaravati a capital that represents five crore people and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for treating the country as his family. “I raise my hands to salute Modi, who came to inaugurate Amaravati,” he said.

“The YSRCP government devastated Amaravati just like the Diviseema cyclone did years ago. But Amaravati’s farmers won a righteous battle,” he added. “They didn’t just give land, they gave the state a future.”

Pawan Kalyan assured the farmers that their sacrifices would not go in vain. “We will build the capital and repay the loans of Amaravati farmers. With NDA governments at the Centre and in the state, development will now speed up. Amaravati will grow into a world-class capital. Our students will no longer need to migrate to Bengaluru or Hyderabad,” he said.