AP Dy CM Pawan Kalyan Meets Farmer Whose Plight Was Highlighted by Eenadu, ETV Bharat

Mangalagiri: Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan showcased his responsiveness by meeting Naveen Kumar, a farmer from Pargi mandal in Sathyasai district, who undertook a 760-kilometre journey over 28 days on a traditional bullock cart to bring the plight of farmers to the government’s attention.

Moved by the plight of Naveen, Pawan Kalyan, who was going from the party central office in Mangalagiri to Gannavaram airport, met him on the side of the road. He patiently listened to the farmer's grievances, particularly his concerns on the challenges faced by farmers. Naveen explained the problems faced by the farmers and said he was not able to sell his crop. While highlighting the exploitation of farmers by middlemen, he appealed Pawan Kalyan to take immediate steps to help the farmers. The Deputy Chief Minister assured that the problems faced by Naveen and other farmers of the state would be resolved soon. He advised Naveen to submit a petition to his office regarding the problems being faced by farmers. The Deputy Chief Minister said he could not give much time to Naveen due to President's Draupadi Murmu upcoming tour of Andhra Pradesh.

A Journey of Determination

Naveen embarked on the arduous journey to highlight the struggles of farmers in Andhra Pradesh. However, upon reaching Mangalagiri, he initially faced disappointment as he could not secure an audience with the Deputy Chief Minister. Naveen waited in front of the Jana Sena office in Mangalagiri for three days to meet Pawan Kalyan and explain his difficulties. He informed the office staff that he had come on a bullock cart to inform Pawan Kalyan of the problems of food givers. His condition was such that while shivering in cold outside the office, he urged other farmers to give him fodder for his bullocks. After Eenadu-ETV Bharat brought Naveen’s plight to light, Pawan Kalyan responded promptly, ensuring that the farmer’s voice was heard.

Pawan’s Assurance Amid Tight Schedule

Despite his commitments, including preparations for the President’s visit, Pawan Kalyan took time to meet Naveen, reflecting his commitment to addressing the issues of the farming community.