Pauri BJP Leader Regrets Sharing Misleading Video Of Fortified Rice, Informs About Its Benefits

Srinagar: BJP Pauri district president Sushma Rawat, who recently shared a misleading video of alleged 'plastic rice', has now rectified her mistake, saying it is fortified rice, a healthier option where micronutrients are added in view of dietary requirements.

Rawat had shared the video from her social media account raising questions on the functioning of the food security department of her own government. She alleged that plastic rice was being mixed with rice sold at ration shops and uploaded a video asking people to be cautious of such rice. She event went ahead to burn a spoonful of rice to justify that the kernels were plastic.

However, Rawat has now accepted her mistake saying she posted a wrong video due to lack of information. She said that the video was sent by a woman on her social media account and appealed to people to consume this rice without fear. She also explained the benefits of consuming this rice. Fortified rice is a total supplement of essential nutrients such as iron, folic acid and B-complex vitamins, vitamin A and zinc, she said.

District food security officer Ajab Singh said fortified rice helps to cure malnutrition including anemia, hypertension, diabetes and depression. Due to lack of information, people are considering it to be plastic rice, he said.