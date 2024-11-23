Patrolling Constable Murdered In Delhi; Killer Nabbed, Two Absconding

New Delhi: The Crime Branch team arrested a criminal after an encounter in connection with the murder of a constable Kiran Pal, who was posted at Govindpuri Police Station. He was stabbed to death while patrolling late at night. Several rounds of bullets were fired from both sides, the criminal was shot in the leg and he was admitted to a hospital. He has been identified as Deepak. Soon after receiving the information, Crime Branch DCP Sanjay Sen also reached the spot.

DCP Sanjay Sen said that after receiving the information about the incident, the team of Crime Branch Northern Range launched a search operation to nab the criminals.

Under the supervision of ACP Umesh Barthwal, a team led by Inspector Rampal, sub-Inspector Amit, Hemant, Pramod, Mukesh, assistant sub-inspector Narendra, Sanjay, Amit Gulia, Amit Sindhu, head constable Dharmendra, Siddharth and Pankaj laid a trap in Govindpuri DDA flat area where information was received about criminal Deepak.

It may be recalled that on Saturday, during beat patrolling, 28-year-old constable Kiran Pal posted at Govindpuri police station was stabbed to death by miscreants. He was posted at Govindpuri police station and was patrolling when he was attacked with a knife. He was stabbed in the stomach and chest. The deceased constable has been identified as 28-year-old Kiran Pal.

According to the police, Kiran Pal's body was found in Govindpuri's lane number 13 on Saturday morning. There -were knife marks on his stomach and chest. The constable was in uniform and his official motorcycle was also found lying nearby. The police started tracking down the killers with the help of the CCTV footage.

Finally, the seeing he was surrounded by the police team, Deepak started firing to escape. In retaliation, the police asked him to surrender and fired in the air. But, when the criminal did not stop firing at the police team, the police shot and injured him and caught him on the spot.

Now the police team is trying to find the remaining two absconding criminals. So far, it has been found in the investigation that three criminals attacked constable Kiran Pal when he was questioning them while patrolling and he died due to a knife injury.