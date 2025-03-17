Patna's Gold-Silver Plated 'Saajan-Sajni Paan' Worth Upto Rs 5,000 Per Piece In Huge Demand

Patna: A different craze is associated with chewing 'paan' or beetle leaf in Bihar. Thus, every area of the state has some paan stall that is famous for its special variety.

One such paan shop is located in Patna, which is popular among people of all ages. Located at Maurya Lok Complex of Patna, the shop offers a total of 22 varieties of paan that are available from Rs 40 to Rs 5,000.

Gold and silver plated paan (ETV Bharat)

Talking to ETV Bharat, owner of a paan shop, 'Rajdhani Paan', Dilip Kumar said many unique paan varieties are sold here. "A host of varieties are made available for customers. What's interesting is that our unique paan varieties are not found in any other shop. In many varieties, we offer paan coated with silver or gold. The gold and silver-plated paan are in huge demand among customers. Be it young or old, hailing from middle-class or rich families, all come to this shop," Kumar said.

Paan is packed in a special box (ETV Bharat)

He further said, "The gold and silver-coated paan is termed as 'Saajan' and 'Sajni Paan'. This variety of paan is an excellent mouth freshner and particularly prepared for the bride and groom at the time of marriage. Different spices are also added to this paan. This paan is considered to be good for auspicious occasions. It is believed that if a couple begind their married life with Saajan-Sajani Paan then they will always remains happy," the shop owner said.

A total of 25 types of spices are added while preparing the popular 'Saajan-Sajni Paan'. From saffron, musk, gold ash, silver ash, to Ayurvedic herbs, a host of ingredients are added in this paan. Finally, the paan is coated with silver or gold.

Saajan Sajni Paan is in huge demand (ETV Bharat)

Kumar said Saajan-Sajni Paan is not an ordinary beetle leaf but is always sold to customers in pairs. The demand for this paan is more during wedding season, he said adding that this paan is available from Rs 1000 to Rs 5000. The Saajan-Sajni Paan is always prepared as per orders, he added.

He said that this paan is prepared in a delicate manner. After including all the ingredients, the paan is carefully wrapped in silver or gold-coating. This paan is then packed in a special box. The packaging is done in such a manner so that the fragrance and quality of the paan does not get spoiled, he added.

Kumar said among people who are fond of his shop is RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, who used to come here regularly. Also, several other politicians including Tejaswi Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav, JDU leader Ashok Chaudhary and many top officials and filmstars buy paan from this shop.