Patnagarh Parcel Bomb Blast Case: Accused Punjilal Found Guilty, Sentenced To Life Imprisonment

Patnagarh (Bolangir): Almost seven years after the sensational parcel bomb blast case of Patnagarh in Odisha's Bolangir district, in which two people lost their lives, the additional district and sessions judge (ADJ) court here handed a life imprisonment to accused Punjilal Meher after he was found guilty. The court has also imposed a penalty of Rs 1.5 lakh on Meher, an English lecturer and former principal at Jyoti Vikash College.

The court pronounced the verdict on Wednesday after recording the statements of 62 witnesses and accused Punjilal Meher.

Seven years ago, tragedy struck Sahoo family in Bolangir on February 23, 2018, just five days after 26-year-old Soumya Shekhar Sahoo, a software engineer, tied the nuptial knot with Reema Rani of Sonepur. On the fateful day, the couple received a parcel at their home in Patnagarh, which was couriered from Raipur as wedding gift. However, when the parcel was opened, it exploded, leading to death of Soumya and his 85-year-old grandmother Jemamani Sahoo. Soumya's wife Reema, who was just 22 years old then, suffered serious burn injuries and was hospitalised for over a month. Reema has recovered from the injury but the tragedy continues to haunt her till date.

Charges Framed Against Punjilal

After an initial investigation by Bolangir Police, the case was handed over to Crime Branch on March 23, 2018. The CB team led by the then Additional SP of Crime Branch Anil Kumar Dash launched an investigation monitored by Arun Bothra, former IG, CID Crime Branch.

During the investigation, several types of evidence were collected, including circumstantial, scientific, electronic, discovery-based, and Test Identification (TI) Parade evidence. Based on the findings, a chargesheet was filed against accused Punjilal Meher under Sections 302, 307, and 201 of the IPC, and Sections 3 and 4 of the Explosive Substances Act.

To prove the case, the prosecution presented 62 witnesses, 100 documentary pieces of evidence, and 51 material objects in court. The accused examined three defence witnesses, including himself, and submitted eight documentary pieces of evidence. After evaluating the evidence and hearing both sides, the learned Sessions Judge in Patnagarh delivered the judgment of conviction on Wednesday (May 28, 2025), finding accused Punjilal Meher guilty under all the charges mentioned.

The court awarded the following sentences:

Life imprisonment under Section 302 IPC and a fine of Rs 50,000

Ten years of rigorous imprisonment under Section 307 IPC and a fine of Rs 20,000

Seven years of rigorous imprisonment under Section 201 IPC and a fine of Rs 10,000

Life imprisonment under Section 3 of the Explosive Substances Act and a fine of Rs 50,000

Rigorous imprisonment under Section 4 of the Explosive Substances Act and a fine of Rs 10,000, with default clauses

Meanwhile, Soumya's parents and family members expressed relief and said they were happy with the verdict of the court, even though they were expecting death penalty for Punjilal. "We are satisfied with the court's decision. But for us, the trauma will never fade. He (Punjilal) has made us die every day since that fateful day," said a family member.

On the other hand, Punjilal's lawyer has said they will challenge the verdict in the High Court.

What Led To The Incident?

As per the information shared by the state CID, Punjilal Meher was upset after Soumya's mother Sanjukta Sahoo, a history lecturer, replaced him as principal of the college in 2014, a position he had held since 2009. In an act of revenge, Meher learned to make bombs by watching YouTube videos and began to test small explosions before finally assembling the parcel bomb and dispatching it to their home as wedding gift.