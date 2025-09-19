ETV Bharat / state

Patna Tragedy: Three Killed, One Critical As Vande Bharat Express Hits Family

Crowd gathered outside the Pandarak Health Centre, in the area where the incident happened. ( ETV Bharat )

Patna: Three members of a family were killed and another critically injured after being hit by the Vande Bharat Express near Pandarak station in Bihar’s Barh subdivision on Friday evening. The three died instantly while crossing the tracks.

The victims, residents of Tadapar village in Nalanda district, were on their way to attend a Tilak ceremony at an acquaintance’s home when the accident occurred around 5 p.m. at Mekra Mamrakha village, police said.

The deceased were identified as Jitu Manjhi (24), son of Ravindra Manjhi; Nagu Manjhi (25), son of Jawahar Manjhi; and Ritlal Manjhi (60), son of the late Saudagar Manjhi.

Another family member, Jaglal Manjhi (50), also the son of the late Saudagar Manjhi, suffered grievous injuries. His limbs were severed in the collision, and he was rushed to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH), where his condition is critical.