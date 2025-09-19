Patna Tragedy: Three Killed, One Critical As Vande Bharat Express Hits Family
A family of four was struck by the Vande Bharat Express while crossing tracks near Pandarak station, leaving three dead and one critically injured.
Patna: Three members of a family were killed and another critically injured after being hit by the Vande Bharat Express near Pandarak station in Bihar’s Barh subdivision on Friday evening. The three died instantly while crossing the tracks.
The victims, residents of Tadapar village in Nalanda district, were on their way to attend a Tilak ceremony at an acquaintance’s home when the accident occurred around 5 p.m. at Mekra Mamrakha village, police said.
The deceased were identified as Jitu Manjhi (24), son of Ravindra Manjhi; Nagu Manjhi (25), son of Jawahar Manjhi; and Ritlal Manjhi (60), son of the late Saudagar Manjhi.
Another family member, Jaglal Manjhi (50), also the son of the late Saudagar Manjhi, suffered grievous injuries. His limbs were severed in the collision, and he was rushed to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH), where his condition is critical.
According to locals, the impact was so severe that the victims were difficult to identify. A crowd quickly gathered at the site and informed the railway police.
Pandarak Police Station head Navneet Rai said the bodies were sent for post-mortem examination. "As soon as we received information about the incident, we reached the spot. The bodies have been taken into custody and sent for post-mortem examination. The matter is being investigated," said Rai.
