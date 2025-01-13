ETV Bharat / state

Patna: Tila Sankarayat Traditions In Mithila Region

Patna: Makar Sankranti, known as Tila Sankarayat in Bihar’s Mithila region, is celebrated with unique traditions. On this day, families prepare special delicacies like curd, chuda, lai, tilwa, and tilkut. Preparations begin four days in advance, as curd and chuda are sent to daughters and relatives.

The night before, arrangements for ghura (fire) are made to warm up after the traditional early morning bath in the biting cold. Elders take a bath early and encourage others to follow suit.

Bathing traditions vary, some use river water, and others rely on hand pumps or hot water for children. Post-bath rituals include distributing tilkat bharna (sesame, jaggery, and rice). This offering holds emotional significance, symbolising a mother’s wish for her children to stay close and honour family bonds even in her final moments.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Jyotish Vyaag Vigyan Sansthan's director Jyotishacharya Dr. Raj Nath Jha said this tradition has been going on in Mithila for hundreds of years. By feeding rice, sesame and jaggery, the mother asks for a promise from her children and younger members of the family and gives blessings in return.