Patna: Tila Sankarayat Traditions In Mithila Region

On Makar Sankranti, families in Bihar's Mithila region prepare special delicacies like curd, chuda, lai, tilwa, and tilkut.

Traditional food of Makar Sankranti in Bihar (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 13, 2025, 9:21 PM IST

Patna: Makar Sankranti, known as Tila Sankarayat in Bihar’s Mithila region, is celebrated with unique traditions. On this day, families prepare special delicacies like curd, chuda, lai, tilwa, and tilkut. Preparations begin four days in advance, as curd and chuda are sent to daughters and relatives.

The night before, arrangements for ghura (fire) are made to warm up after the traditional early morning bath in the biting cold. Elders take a bath early and encourage others to follow suit.

Bathing traditions vary, some use river water, and others rely on hand pumps or hot water for children. Post-bath rituals include distributing tilkat bharna (sesame, jaggery, and rice). This offering holds emotional significance, symbolising a mother’s wish for her children to stay close and honour family bonds even in her final moments.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Jyotish Vyaag Vigyan Sansthan's director Jyotishacharya Dr. Raj Nath Jha said this tradition has been going on in Mithila for hundreds of years. By feeding rice, sesame and jaggery, the mother asks for a promise from her children and younger members of the family and gives blessings in return.

"Sesame is the favourite of Lord Vishnu. It is also considered a symbol of struggle. The material made of sesame has to go through many difficult processes. In the same way, the sons of the house are also taught not to panic in moments of struggle,” said astrologer Dr Raj Nath Jha, director of Jyotish Vyaag Vigyan Sansthan.

Rajnath Jha said on the day of Makar Sankranti, a special puja is started for unmarried daughters which is called "Tusari Puja". The girl who starts Tusari Puja worships Goddess Gauri. Tusari Puja starts from Makar Sankranti and continues till Kumbh Sankranti.

