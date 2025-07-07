Patna: School Operator Shot Dead Days After Prominent Businessman Gopal Khemka's Murder

Patna: Criminal activities continue to rise in Bihar’s capital, with yet another murder shaking public confidence in law and order. While the killing of prominent businessman Gopal Khemka remains unsolved, another high-profile murder has occurred. On Sunday night, 50-year-old school operator Ajit Kumar was shot dead by unidentified assailants.
School Owner Gunned Down Near His Institution
Patna City SP Bhanu Pratap Singh said Ajit Kumar, a resident of Mustafapur in the Khagaul police station area of Danapur, was running a private school in Lekhnagar. He was ambushed and shot dead near his school while returning home on a scooter.
"The school operator was shot dead near Khagaul, in front of his school. The body has been sent to the sub-divisional hospital for post-mortem. The FSL team has been informed. An SIT has been formed, and the investigation is underway," said Bhanu Pratap Singh.
Ambush Near DAV Public School
As per initial information, the attackers had laid an ambush and opened fire when Kumar was passing by. The attack took place near DAV Public School, as he was on his way from Lekhnagar to Mustafapur.
CCTV Footage Being Examined
After the shooting, the assailants fled the scene. A spent cartridge was recovered from the location. SP West Bhanu Pratap Singh confirmed that CCTV footage from the surrounding areas is being analysed. The motive for the murder is still unclear, but police are treating the case with utmost seriousness.
Khemka’s Murder Still Fresh
Just two days ago, businessman Gopal Khemka was shot dead in Patna. He was targeted outside his apartment while seated in his car. The attacker, riding a bike, shot him in the head from close range and escaped. Despite a high-level meeting led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with senior police officials, the killings have continued, raising questions about safety in the city.
Read more: Nitish Cracks Whip After Gopal Khemka Murder; Tells Police That Crime Control Was Topmost Priority