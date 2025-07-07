ETV Bharat / state

Patna: School Operator Shot Dead Days After Prominent Businessman Gopal Khemka's Murder

Patna: Criminal activities continue to rise in Bihar’s capital, with yet another murder shaking public confidence in law and order. While the killing of prominent businessman Gopal Khemka remains unsolved, another high-profile murder has occurred. On Sunday night, 50-year-old school operator Ajit Kumar was shot dead by unidentified assailants.

School Owner Gunned Down Near His Institution

Patna City SP Bhanu Pratap Singh said Ajit Kumar, a resident of Mustafapur in the Khagaul police station area of Danapur, was running a private school in Lekhnagar. He was ambushed and shot dead near his school while returning home on a scooter.

"The school operator was shot dead near Khagaul, in front of his school. The body has been sent to the sub-divisional hospital for post-mortem. The FSL team has been informed. An SIT has been formed, and the investigation is underway," said Bhanu Pratap Singh.

Ambush Near DAV Public School

As per initial information, the attackers had laid an ambush and opened fire when Kumar was passing by. The attack took place near DAV Public School, as he was on his way from Lekhnagar to Mustafapur.