The Dawn Of New Life On Janmashtami: Patna Hospital Welcomes 63 Bundles Of Joy

Patna: Continuing with the trend, Janmashtami was celebrated with great enthusiasm in Bihar with a spurt in births as expectant would-be parents wanted their deliveries on this auspicious day.

It is believed that babies born on Janmashtami is a reincarnation of Lord Krishna, who symbolises bliss and happiness, and blessed with good fortune and bright future. Also, it is a belief that a child born on this day will inherit the qualities of Lord Krishna, which according to Hindu texts are wisdom, leadership, charisma and compassion. With would-be parents eager to welcome their bundle of joy on this auspicious day, many expectant mothers delay their procedure in consultation with doctors for a day or two so as to coincide their deliveries with this day.

Mothers with their newborns on Janmashtami (ETV Bharat)

This, along with people gathering at temples or celebrating the festival at their homes, long queues were seen at the hospitals of relatives waiting to welcome their 'Janmashtami baby'. At the hospital run by renowned gynaecologist Dr Sarika Rai, a total of 63 children were born on August 15 and 16, the period that marked Lord Krishna's birth and his worship. The arrival of these newborns doubled the joy of Janmashtami, turning the hospital's atmosphere into a festive mood.

"When a baby's birth coincides with Janmashtami, devotees consider it very special. On 15 August, the country celebrated Independence Day and the next day was Krishna Janmashtami. Both the days have historical and religious importance. In such a situation, when a child is born on these special days, the moment becomes memorable forever and is considered a blessing for the family," Dr Rai said.

"Every parent wants their child's birthday to be memorable. This time we are proud to be a part of such an unforgettable moment for 63 families," she added.

According to Dr Rai, the responsibility of a doctor and hospital is not just to provide medical services, but to make the special moments of their patients and their families even more memorable.

What's more interesting is that among the newborns, 32 are girls and 31 boys. Gynaecologist Dr Himanshu Rai said that this balanced sex ratio is a positive message in the context of social, economic and cultural perspective and has a special significance, implying that both girls and boys are blessings for the families where they were born.

Dr Himanshu Rai said of the 63 babies, 11 were Caesarian deliveries and rest normal deliveries. "This is proof that if the expectant mother stays connected to the doctor and hospital, then safe and healthy delivery is possible despite complications. It is an achievement of modern medicine that such a large number of safe deliveries could take place and most of the cases were normal deliveries," he added.

Meanwhile, to celebrate the joyous occasion, the hospital organised a 'baby show'. Families of the newborns participated in this show with their shining stars on their laps. The newborns too were decorated in the child form of Lord Krishna.