Patna Hospital Murder: Two Killers Injured In Encounter With STF In Bihar's Bhojpur

Patna/Bhojpur: In a major breakthrough, two criminals, involved in the July 17 shootout at Paras hospital in Patna, were apprehended following an encounter with Bihar STF and Bhojpur Police in Bihiya area of Bihar on Tuesday morning.

According to police sources, the criminals identified as Balwant Kumar Singh, a resident of Chakki police station in Buxar; and Ravi Ranjan Kumar Singh from Bihiya police station area in Bhojpur), sustained gunshot injuries in the leg and hand during the exchange of fire and are currently undergoing treatment at a hospital. Another criminal Abhishek Kumar has also been arrested from the encounter site.

Acting on a tip-off that armed criminals were present near Kothia Road, a joint team of the Station House Officer of Bihiya and STF Bihar reached the location and surrounded the suspects at around 5 AM on July 22. When asked to surrender, the criminals opened fire, forcing the police to retaliate in self-defence. In the exchange of fire, Balwant Kumar Singh and Ravi Ranjan Kumar Singh were shot in the hand and leg and are currently under treatment and under police surveillance. Along with them, Abhishek Kumar has been arrested from the spot," mentioned a statement issued by the police.

During interrogation, it was revealed that these criminals were involved in the murder of Chandan Mishra at Paras Hospital in Patna.

"Police recovered two pistols, a country-made gun, four live cartridges and two magazines from the spot. During preliminary interrogation, the arrested accused admitted to their role in the July 17 murder of Chandan Mishra," police added.

Chandan Mishra's Murder

Notorious criminal Chandan Mishra, who happened to be a real-estate businessman, was shot dead by assailants inside Paras Hospital in Patna on July 17. During inspection of CCTV footage, it was found that five persons with pistols stormed into the hospital's Ward No. 209 and opened fire on Chandan before vanishing from the spot. Mishra, who had over three dozen criminal cases against him, was out on parole from Beur Jail for medical treatment when he was eliminated allegedly by his rivals.

Links To Kolkata

Further investigation revealed that four shooters were brought from Kolkata to Patna to execute the murder. Acting swiftly, police arrested four accused including Tausif Badshah, Nishu Khan, Harsh and Bhim from Kolkata in West Bengal. On Monday, prime accused Tausif Badshah was presented in Patna civil court, during which court allowed police to take him on a three-day remand for further interrogation. The other three accused have been sent to judicial custody.

Meanwhile, Bihar Police and STF are carrying out raids to trace and arrest other accused involved in the case.

Asked about the Bhojpur encounter, State minister Shravan Kumar said, "Action is being taken as per the law... If an accused opens fire at a police officer during an investigation, the police need to retaliate in self-defence... That is what happened in Bhojpur."