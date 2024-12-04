ETV Bharat / state

Patna HC’s Big Relief For Retired Judge Who Heard Fodder Scam Case

Patna: In a major relief to the retired district judge Sudhanshu Kumar Lal in a salary matter, the Patna High Court on Wednesday allowed his writ petition against a directive issued by the administration on December 7, 2009.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice K Vinod Chandran directed the registrar general of the high court to recalculate Lal’s pension and retirement benefits and implement the super time pay scale, which was deferred by one year as part of disciplinary action.

The high court administration alleged that on February 11, 2004, while working as Jehanabad’s district and sessions judge (DSJ), Lal left the headquarters in violation of service rules and without properly informing the administration. Lal, who had conducted trials in the fodder scam, was also accused of secretly attending the oath ceremony of a high court judge. Later, the administration convicted him in these cases and punished him. Challenging this order, he filed petitions in the court.