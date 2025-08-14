ETV Bharat / state

Patna HC Acquits Former RJD MLA Rajballabh Yadav In POCSO Case

Patna: The Patna High Court on Thursday acquitted former Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLA Rajballabh Yadav of life imprisonment in a POCSO case. The court also accepted the appeals of all five other convicts, acquitting them of all charges.

The division bench of Justice Mohit Kumar Shah, after completing the hearing on May 7, 2025, delivered its verdict on the appeals of Rajballabh Yadav, Sulekha Devi, Radha Devi, Sandeep Suman, Toosi Devi, and Chhoti Devi.

In this case, Rajballabh Yadav, Sulekha Devi and Radha Devi were sentenced to life imprisonment, while the remaining three appellants were sentenced to 10 years by the lower court. The court had appointed advocate Anukriti Jaipuriar as amicus curiae to present the victim's side, while senior advocate Surendra Singh appeared for the appellants facing life terms.

On December 15, 2018, a court in Nawada had sentenced suspended Yadav to life imprisonment and also ordered him to pay a fine of Rs 50,000. Yadav was sentenced by the Nawada court for raping a minor girl at his residence in Biharsharif on February 6, 2016.