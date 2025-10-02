ETV Bharat / state

Dussehra Event In Patna Brings Back Memories Of 2014 Stampede Which Claimed 42 Lives

Patna: The effigy of Ravana will be burnt at the Gandhi Maidan in Patna this evening on the occasion of Dussehra. The security has been beefed up ahead of the event. Common people, media personnel and VIPs will enter the ground through 13 gates.

However, whenever the programme is celebrated at Gandhi Maidan, people remember a stampede that occurred at the same venue, 11 years ago, in which as many as 42 people were killed.

It was on October 3, 2014, when the stampede occurred after the event had ended. Over 100 people were injured in it. An eyewitness, Manoj Kumar, recalls, "It was the saddest day of my life. I had come to see the effigy of Ravana burning with my friends. While we were returning home, a stampede broke out. There were only two gates open for the common people to go out, and due to this, there was a lot of crowd. There was dim light towards the Exhibition Road, and that further deteriorated the situation."

According to senior journalist Sunil Kumar, there was so much crowd that the Bihar Police and the Patna district administration were unable to do anything.