Dussehra Event In Patna Brings Back Memories Of 2014 Stampede Which Claimed 42 Lives
The stampede occurred at the Gandhi Maidan in Patna in 2014 and over
Published : October 2, 2025 at 3:58 PM IST
Patna: The effigy of Ravana will be burnt at the Gandhi Maidan in Patna this evening on the occasion of Dussehra. The security has been beefed up ahead of the event. Common people, media personnel and VIPs will enter the ground through 13 gates.
However, whenever the programme is celebrated at Gandhi Maidan, people remember a stampede that occurred at the same venue, 11 years ago, in which as many as 42 people were killed.
It was on October 3, 2014, when the stampede occurred after the event had ended. Over 100 people were injured in it. An eyewitness, Manoj Kumar, recalls, "It was the saddest day of my life. I had come to see the effigy of Ravana burning with my friends. While we were returning home, a stampede broke out. There were only two gates open for the common people to go out, and due to this, there was a lot of crowd. There was dim light towards the Exhibition Road, and that further deteriorated the situation."
According to senior journalist Sunil Kumar, there was so much crowd that the Bihar Police and the Patna district administration were unable to do anything.
"During this time, a few anti-social elements spread rumours that there was an electric current in the ground. This rumour spread like fire, and people, in a bid to save their lives, ran from the ground. Women and children were also among the deceased," recalled Kumar.
After the stampede, the Bihar Police had said that with the Dussehra event, Durga Puja immersion was also happening. "This is why the area in and around Gandhi Maidan was crowded. People were returning home when a rumour was spread that an electric wire had fallen down, and this led to the stampede," the Bihar Police had said.
The memories of the dreadful night are still fresh in the minds of those who lost their loved ones. A joyful festival turned into a nightmare. The injured have not forgotten the dreadful day.
The Bihar Police and the Patna district administration learnt lessons from the event. Now they open 13 gates of the ground and manage the crowd.
