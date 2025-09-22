Patna Durga Puja Committee Brings A Slice Of Karnataka In This Year's Pandal
A team of artisans from West Bengal's Madhupur has been working day and night to create a unique replica of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly building.
Published : September 22, 2025 at 7:02 PM IST
Patna: The Gola Road Durga Puja Committee in Bihar's Patna has replicated the Vidhana Soudha, the heritage building of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, as this year's Durga Puja theme. Devotees will get to experience a slice of Karnataka from this magnificent pandal, apart from the fierce form of the demon-slayer goddess.
A team of artisans from West Bengal's Madhupur has been working day and night to create a unique aura with state-of-the-art lighting and decorations.
Organisers are hopeful of the theme eliciting the pandal hoppers' interest in the South Indian architecture. Subodh Yadav, secretary of the Gola Road Durga Puja Committee, said, "The idol of the goddess will be a special attraction this year, as her fierce form has been depicted. It will not only be a unique example of devotion but also convey the message that good always triumphs over evil."
"Artisans from Kolkata are busy giving the final touches to the idol. The unique feature of our pandal is that it is being designed in the replica of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly building," Yadav added.
Yadav said the pandal on Gola Road is one of Patna's major places of worship, with lakhs of devotees thronging here every year for darshan. This time, a larger crowd is expected due to the unique theme, he added.
For the past 13 years, halwa has been offered to devotees as prasad on Saptami, Kheer on Ashtami, and Khichdi distributed on the day of Navami.
The puja committee has made special arrangements for the safety and convenience of the devotees with the installation of CCTV cameras at prime locations, deployment of volunteers, and placement of barricades. The Patna Traffic Police are also chalking out route diversions to ensure zero inconvenience to the devotees.
