Patna Durga Puja Committee Brings A Slice Of Karnataka In This Year's Pandal

Patna: The Gola Road Durga Puja Committee in Bihar's Patna has replicated the Vidhana Soudha, the heritage building of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, as this year's Durga Puja theme. Devotees will get to experience a slice of Karnataka from this magnificent pandal, apart from the fierce form of the demon-slayer goddess.

A team of artisans from West Bengal's Madhupur has been working day and night to create a unique aura with state-of-the-art lighting and decorations.

Organisers are hopeful of the theme eliciting the pandal hoppers' interest in the South Indian architecture. Subodh Yadav, secretary of the Gola Road Durga Puja Committee, said, "The idol of the goddess will be a special attraction this year, as her fierce form has been depicted. It will not only be a unique example of devotion but also convey the message that good always triumphs over evil."