Panic Among Passengers As Delhi-Patna Air India Flight Faces Turbulence For Several Minutes

Patna: The Air India flight coming from Delhi to Patna got stuck in turbulence midair for about 10 minutes, triggering panic among the passengers. Following this, chaos prevailed during the turbulence as passengers broke into screaming and shouting. Normalcy was restored after the alert pilot brought the plane under control within minutes.

According to details, Flight Number AI 0407 with 171 passengers took off from Delhi airport for Patna on Tuesday at 2:40 pm after a delay of 6 hours. The flight got stuck in turbulence and allegedly started shaking, which continued for about 10 minutes.

Female passenger 'fell': A passenger gave information on his social media X handle that during the flight, the air hostesses of Air India were serving refreshments to the passengers. After some time, the plane suddenly got caught in turbulence. The refreshments of the passengers also fell off and got scattered here and there. The passenger said, "There was a commotion due to strong jolts in the Air India flight going from Delhi to Patna. A female passenger fell in the aisle. Parts of the luggage cabin broke."

Due to weather: According to Air India officials, suddenly there was a strong gust of wind and the plane started losing balance. The pilot wisely balanced the plane within 10 minutes. But, during that time, the lives of the passengers were in real danger, and they started praying for their lives.

During this time, the luggage cabins in the plane opened up. The luggage of the passengers also fell here and there. Within a few minutes, the pilot brought the plane under complete control. Only then did the passengers calm down. The cabin crew members tried a lot to keep the passengers calm.

Fear after Ahmedabad incident: After the incident that happened at the Ahmedabad airport recently, passengers have been feeling very nervous while travelling by air. Those aboard the Delhi-Patna flight got extremely panicky during the turbulence. After the plane landed safely at the Patna airport at 4:10 pm, the passengers heaved a sigh of relief. Due to bad weather, the plane suddenly got stuck in air turbulence, but due to the presence of mind of the pilot, the plane made a safe landing eventually.