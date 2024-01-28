Situation in Mahagathbandhan Was Not Right, Says Nitish After Resigning

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday tendered his resignation to the Governor at the Raj Bhavan bringing the curtains down on the mahagathbandhan government comprising RJD and Congress in a setback to INDIA alliance, which has two parties as key constituents.

The inevitable followed Nitish's meeting with JDU legislators at his residence. Nitish Kumar, who sought an appointment with Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar earlier, met him at the Raj Bhavan and also staked claim at the helm this time with NDA support. BJP legislators had their letter of support for Nitish after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat.' According to sources, Bihar BJP president Samrat Chaudhary is likely to be sworn in as Deputy Chief Minister.

Speaking to the media after putting in his papers, he said, "The situation in Mahagahthbandhan was not right. Allies were distracted and nothing was happening."

And he added, "Today, I have resigned as the Chief Minister and I have also told the Governor to dissolve the government in the state. This situation came because not everything was alright. I was not silent for a long time. I was getting views from everyone. I listened to all of them. Today, the Government has been dissolved."

Reacting to his future, he said, "Please wait and watch. You will get to know what is happening."

The 72-year-old politician will take oath at around 4 pm on Sunday. The Bihar Assembly has 243 seats where RJD has 79 MLAs, BJP 78, JDU 45, Congress 19, CPI (M-L) 12 among others.

Meanwhile, BJP National President JP Nadda is expected to arrive in Patna on Sunday to attend the oath-taking ceremony.

Nitish's volte-face has been on expected lines since this is not the first time he has changed loyalties only to hold on to power. Speculations around his jumping the ship have been rife since he declined to accept the post of the INDIA alliance convener.

There were reports that the JDU chief wasn't happy at not being promoted as the face of the Opposition alliance despite being one of its key initiators.

Nitish's exit from the Mahagathbandhan (also comprising RJD and Congress) will be a severe jolt to the alliance in the state just a few months ahead of the Lok sabha polls.