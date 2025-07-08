ETV Bharat / state

Two Arrested In Connection With Gopal Khemka Murder

Patna: Two persons have been arrested in connection with the murder of Patna-based industrialist and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Gopal Khemka, including the man who had pulled the trigger, a senior police officer said on Monday.

The officer who did not wish to be identified said the shooter, named Umesh Rai, has been arrested, while the other person who was suspected of having hired the contract killer has been detained.

"Both persons have been held in Patna by a joint team of Special Task Force and Patna Police. The investigation is in progress. We will be able to divulge more details in due course," said the officer.

Gopal Khemka was shot dead outside his residence in Patna by a bike-borne assailant at 11.40 pm on Friday, seven years after miscreants had gunned down his son in Hajipur. The incident had taken place near the gate of Khemka's house in the Gandhi Maidan locality.

Gopal was the owner of Magadh Hospital and had stakes in several industries, including fuel stations (petrol pumps), as well. He had been associated with the BJP since its inception days, but was not holding any position in the party at present. His 38-year-old son, Gunjan Khemka, was shot dead in a similar fashion outside his cardboard and carton factory at Hajipur in 2018.