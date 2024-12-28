ETV Bharat / state

Patna Administration Offers To Facilitate Protestors' Meeting With BPSC

Patna: The Patna district administration on Saturday said it has made an offer to the candidates, demanding cancellation of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) examination held on December 13, to facilitate a meeting with it so that they could put forth their grievances.

The candidates, seeking cancellation of the 70th Integrated Combined Competitive Examination (CCE), 2024, under the BPSC over allegations of question paper leak have been protesting for more than a week.

The protestors would be required to nominate five of their representatives for talks after which the BPSC would take a decision "within a reasonable time", Patna District Magistrate (DM) Chandrasekhar Singh said.

"The district administration has offered the protesting aspirants to give a list of the representatives (all of them examinees) so that we can facilitate their meeting with the BPSC authorities over the issue," the DM told PTI on Saturday.

"They can apprise the commission’s officials of their grievances in the meeting. The district administration also assures the protesting aspirants that the commission would take appropriate decisions or a stand within a reasonable time," Singh said. The commission is an independent body and it is free to make decisions on its own, he said.