Patna Administration Cancels 'Dog Babu's' Residence Certificate, SIR Under Scanner

Patna: The Patna district administration on Monday cancelled the 'residence certificate' issued to a dog. Also, an FIR has been ordered against the applicant, computer operator and the officer who had issued it.

A dog's residential certificate may appear unthinkable or crazy, but it has punched holes in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state and sparked a controversy. Several politicians and activists are raising questions on the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The residence certificate carrying the photograph of a ‘Golden Retriever’ was issued by the Patna district administration's the Masaurhi circle office in the name of one ‘Dog Babu’, son of ‘Kutta Babu’ and ‘Kutiya Devi’ on July 24. It mentioned the address as Kaulichak ward number 15 and bore the digital signature of revenue officer Murari Chauhan.

“A matter pertaining to the issuance of a residential certificate in the name of ‘Dog Babu’ has come to light. The certificate has been cancelled as soon as it came to our knowledge,” the Patna district administration posted on social media platform X on Monday.

"FIR is being registered at the local police station against the applicant, the computer operator, and the officer who issued the certificate. The Sub-Divisional Officer, Masaurhi, has been directed to conduct a detailed investigation of the entire matter and submit a report within 24 hours. Departmental and disciplinary action will be taken against the guilty employees and officers," it added.

Since a digital signature requires the use of a secure government-issued dongle and other security checks, officials suspect a possible breach or misuse of credentials. They are also worried whether it could have been previously used to issue fake residential certificates and other documents.

The incident has highlighted how easy it was to get such an important document in the state. It also raises questions on the entire SIR exercise because residential certificates are among the 11 kinds of documents sought by the ECI as the proof of birth and place of residence along with enumeration forms.

It also raised concerns whether residential certificates were being made without paying attention to the applicant or verifying his address, or if illegal gratification was involved in procuring such important documents.

Socio-political activist and psephologist Yogendra Yadav seized the opportunity and slammed the ECI over it.

“See with your own eyes. A dog got its residential certificate made in Bihar on July 24. This is the same certificate that is acceptable in the state in SIR though Aadhaar and ration cards are being termed fake. Don’t worry, the government has assured that it will take action. We are awaiting the response of the ECI,” Yogendra said.

“A dog is showing its residential certificate while human beings are unable to provide evidence. This is ‘Mera Bharat Mahan’ (My India is great),” Purnea Lok Sabha member Rajesh Ranjan aka Pappu Yadav said on X and posted a copy of the controversial document.

“What is this Mr Chief Election Commissioner? Where are you sleeping after smoking ganja (marijuana)? The dog has not brought Aadhaar, but has brought a residential certificate. Will it not get the right to vote,” Pappu questioned.

The Bihar Congress has also issued a statement on the issue. “It seems that the votes of the people would be taken away and given to the dogs,” it stated.

Though the ECI is seeking Aadhaar card details with every enumeration form under SIR, it has doggedly refused to accept it as a proof of birth and residence, despite the Supreme Court’s suggestion to include it among the required documents.

As per the latest data issued by the ECI, 7.24 crore enumeration forms have been collected from the electors. It amounts to 91.69 percent of the 7.9 crore electors present before the SIR process started on June 25.

Around 22 lakh, or 2.83 percent of total pre-SIR electorate, were found dead, 36 lakh or 4.59 percent were either not found or had permanently shifted, while 7 lakh or 0.89 percent were enrolled at multiple places.

The Opposition parties have been protesting against the exercise as a conspiracy to exclude certain sections of the electorate on the basis of non-possession of documents to prove their place and time of birth, as well as residence.

The Opposition has also been insisting that nobody should be deprived of the right to vote as just a minority of Bihar's population possessed the documents that the ECI has allowed to be submitted, while rejecting Aadhaar, Election Photo Identity Card (EPIC), and ration card.

As per the ECI rules for SIR, 11 documents could be submitted as proof during the SIR. These include government pension order, any official document issued by any public sector unit (PSU) before July 1, 1987, birth certificate, passport, matriculation or educational certificates, permanent residence certificates, forest rights certificates, caste certificates, National Register of Citizens, family register, any land or house allotment certificate.

Though the enumeration process ended on July 26, the electors have been given a month’s time to submit the required documents.

Meanwhile, the ‘Dog Babu’ certificate has also amused netizens, with social media users posting various comments like “funniest fake certificate”, “This happens only in Bihar”, “Where is billi mausi”, “peak sarkari (government) efficiency” among others. It is also trending on different social media platforms.