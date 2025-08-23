8 Killed In Head-On Collision Between Mini-Van And Truck In Patna

Patna: Eight people, including five women, were killed and five others seriously injured in a head-on collision between a mini-van and a truck in Patna on Saturday morning.

The accident took place in the early hours in Shahjahanpur near the Patna-Nalanda border. As per the local inputs, all the deceased were from a single family from Malavan village in ​​​​Nalanda district. They were going to Fatuha to take a bath in the Ganga.

"The driver of the truck managed to flee from the spot," SP (Rural) Vikram Sihang said. He said the police rushed the injured to the hospital and sent the bodies for post-mortem. "Those dead are being identified," the officer said.

The injured were admitted to Patna PMCH for treatment. According to eyewitnesses, the fuel truck was coming at a high speed when the driver lost control and crashed into the minivan. They said the impact of the accident was so strong that the entire area heard the sound of the crash between the two vehicles.

Earlier in May this year, a similar accident took place in Katihar where too eight people lost their lives. In that accident, an SUV rammed into a stationary tractor on National Highway 31 near Sameli block headquarters.

Official data shows an increased number of road accidents in Bihar. A 2024 report by the Road Safety Committee reveals the state registered a 5 per cent increase in road accidents and a 3 per cent rise in fatalities compared to 2023. Patna recorded 1,272 accidents in 2024, resulting in at least 800 deaths, the most across the state.