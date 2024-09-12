Patients Suffer As Punjab Govt Doctors Completely Suspend OPD Services

Hoshiarpur (Punjab): Patients visiting government hospitals in Punjab were inconvenienced as doctors proceeded with their call for a complete suspension of outpatient department (OPD) services for three days from Thursday. The doctors began their next phase of agitation as they did not get a written assurance from the state government to fulfil their demands.

After a meeting with the Punjab Cabinet sub-committee on Wednesday, the protesting doctors had said it had in principle agreed to all of their demands, including the restoration of the assured career progression (ACP) scheme. Around 2,500 government doctors are holding protests under the banner of the Punjab Civil Medical Services (PCMS) Association to press for their demands, including reinstatement of the ACP scheme and seeking adequate security measures for healthcare professionals.

The ACP scheme provides financial benefits and a higher pay scale to government employees. The PCMS Association had suspended OPD services for three hours -- from 8 am to 11 am from September 9 to 11 in all district, sub-divisional hospitals and community health centres. It had warned that if the doctors' demands are not met, the next phase of the agitation would see complete suspension of OPD services for three days from September 12.

However, the protesting doctors will continue emergency services, post mortem and medicolegal examinations, the association said. In Hoshiarpur, many patients, unaware of the strike, arrived at the hospital only to find the OPD services suspended. Some were seen waiting outside the registration counters, hoping the strike would end at 11 am.

Eighty-year-old Kuldeep Kaur, a resident of Mona Khurd village, who came to he hospital with her daughter for a heart check-up, expressed her disappointment. "I am disappointed after learning that the OPD services will remain suspended for the entire day," she said. She was unaware of the reasons behind the strike and added that, despite not receiving treatment, she had to bear the travel costs from her village, about 15 kilometres away.

Rani (50), a local resident, and Manjit Kumar (45) of Badla, also shared their frustration over the supension of OPD services. They had come to seek treatment for dermatological issues. "The government should accept the doctors' demands so that patients do not have to suffer," Rani said.

Manjit Kaur (61), from Nasrala village, who had come for treatment for pain in her legs, echoed similar sentiments. "The rich can afford private treatment, but the poor have no option other than government hospitals," she said. Similarly, OPD services in other areas including Ludhiana, Patiala and Amritsar remained suspended.

Punjab Civil Medical Services Association Dr Akhil Sarin said they received a communication from the state government late Wednesday evening. However, the communication did not conform to the actual proceedings of the meeting with the sub-committee and it had no mention of the sub-committee approving in principle the reinstatement of the ACP, said Sarin. The PCMSA urged the government that the next meeting, scheduled for September 19, be advanced to this week.