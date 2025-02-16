Patna Youth Dies After Being Treated Through You Tube Video

Patna: A patient, who was allegedly treated by a doctor through a You Tube video died at a private clinic in Patna.

The deceased, Deepak Paswan (24), was supposed to join CISF and was admitted to the clinic at Rajendra Nagar Road No 3 under Kadamkuan police station area after he complained of vomiting on Saturday evening. On getting the news of Paswan's death, his family members vandalised the clinic. They alleged that Paswan was treated as per a video on You Tube. Pawan's brother Nandu said, "If there were doctors in the hospital and proper treatment was given, my brother would have been alive". He said the doctors at the clinic had assured his family that Paswan will get well within 24 hours.

As soon as the information of the incident was received, personnel from Kadamkuan police station reached the spot and took the body into custody and sent it to Patna Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem. Sadar SDPO Diksha said a report of the incident is being prepared and further action will be taken accordingly. She said at around 4 am, information was received from the clinic Paswan died during treatment. "We also were informed that the clinic was vandalized by the deceased's family. A police team reached the clinic and sent the body for postmortem," Diksha said. Paswan's family has lodged a complaint in this regard at Kadamkuan police station. They said Paswan could have been saved had he been given the appropriate treatment. The clinic's staff could not be contacted for comments on the matter.