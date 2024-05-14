ETV Bharat / state

Patient Burnt to Death As Ambulance Catches Fire After Hitting Electric Pole in Kozhikode

Published : May 14, 2024, 12:21 PM IST

Ambulance catches fire in Kozhikode, patient dies(ETV Bharat Picture)

An ambulance, transporting a 58-year-old patient from Malabar Medical College to Aster Mims Hospital for emergency surgery, met with an accident in Kozhikode. The patient was charred to death while the others managed a narrow escape.

Kozhikode: A 58-year-old woman patient was burnt to death after the ambulance carrying her to a private hospital hit an electric pole and caught fire in Kozhikode on Tuesday, police said.

The mishap took place on Kozhikode mini bypass near Aster Mims Hospital at around 3.50 am. The deceased, identified as Sulochana, a native of Nadapuram was being shifted from Malabar Medical College to Aster Mims Hospital for an emergency operation when the incident occurred.

Six others who were in the ambulance managed to escape with minor injuries. However, the patient got trapped inside the vehicle and was charred to death.

According to police, the ambulance with the patient, driver, doctor, nurse and three others skid after losing control and hit an electric pole before ramming into an adjacent building, thereby catching fire.

"The patient could not be rescued out of the ambulance as flames started engulfing the vehicle. All the injured were hospitalised while the body has been sent for post-mortem," an officer of local police station said.

Following the accident, locals informed the Meenchantha fire unit after which, firemen reached the spot and doused the flames. The locals helped the injured to the nearby hospital. Presently all are undergoing treatment at Aster Mims Hospital.

