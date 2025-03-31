ETV Bharat / state

12-Year-Old Patiala School Girl Found Pregnant After Being Raped For Months By Auto-Rickshaw Driver

The accused auto-rickshaw driver has been booked under POCSO Act for allegedly raping and impregnating the minor girl, said police.

Auto-Rickshaw Driver Held For Raping And Impregnating A 12-Year-Old School Girl In Patiala
Published : Mar 31, 2025, 4:37 PM IST

Patiala: In a shocking incident, a 12-year-old girl from Patiala, Punjab was allegedly raped by an auto-rickshaw driver who used to drop her from school every day. The matter came to light when the girl was found pregnant during a checkup.

As per police sources, not once or twice, the accused had allegedly raped the girl multiple times over the last few months.

It was in August 2024 that the minor girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by the driver for the first time. While the abuse continued, the girl's health condition started deteriorating recently. When her family members took her to the hospital for a checkup, the girl was found pregnant.

Initially afraid to disclose, when the girl was pressurised, she narrated the ordeal and revealed how the 'auto-rickshaw driver had been doing wrong things with her'.

Following this, her family members lodged a complaint with the police, who registered a case under various sections and initiated an investigation. Accused driver Babu Singh was arrested from his house.

"The arrest was made within few hours of registering a case. The accused has been booked under POCSO Act for allegedly raping and impregnating the minor girl. He will produced before the court on Monday," informed Bakhshiwal police station in-charge.

