ETV Bharat / state

Patiala Court Dismisses Defamation Case Against Wrestler Bajrang Punia

Delhi: Delhi's Patiala House Court has dismissed the criminal defamation case filed by wrestling coach Naresh Dahiya against wrestler Bajrang Punia following a settlement between them. Metropolitan Magistrate Yashdeep Chahal dismissed the case on Friday after being informed of the agreement, as Punia tendered an unconditional apology to coach Dahiya.

Coach Naresh Dahiya filed a criminal defamation suit claiming that Bajrang Punia made false accusations against him during a press conference at Jantar Mantar on May 10, 2023. Punia told media that Dahiya was accused in a rape case.

Previously, the court had granted bail to Bajrang Punia on November 9, 2023, and had issued a summons against him under sections 499 and 500 of the Indian Penal Code, which pertain to criminal defamation.