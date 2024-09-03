Court Sentences 12 Accused To Life Imprisonment For Murdering Suresh Raina's Uncle In 2020

Pathankot: District Sessions Judge has sentenced all 12 accused in the murder of former cricketer Suresh Raina's uncle here in 2020 to life imprisonment. In addition to this, a fine of Rs 2 lakh each has also been imposed on them.
What had happened in 2020? On the night of August 19, 2020, some unknown miscreants attacked Raina's uncle Ashok Kumar's family while they were in deep sleep. The incident took place in the Tharyal village of the Pathankot district. Kumar (58), a contractor by profession died on the spot after he was attacked with sharp weapons.
Hearing the screams, the neighbours got alarmed and entered the house. Seeing the bloody condition of the family members, the locals informed the police.
The police then rushed the injured mother Asha Devi (55) and son Kaushal Kumar (32) to the hospital, both of whom died during treatment. Family members Apeen Kumar (24) and Satya Devi (80) were seriously injured in the attack.
Taking cognisance of the matter, the then Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had ordered the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the matter.
The SIT included the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) of Amritsar, Pathankot Senior Superintendent of Police, and Superintendent of Police among others. The SIT collected evidence during the investigation and found 100 people suspicious in this case.
After four years, the SIT nabbed the 12 criminals from different spots. After the arrests were made, a case was registered at the Shahpurkandi Police Station. The case was then heard by the District Magistrate Court of Pathankot and the culprits were sentenced to life imprisonment.
The 12 criminals have been identified as:
- - Swarn alias Matching (28). From Sheeshganj Sariya Village, District Aroya, Uttar Pradesh
- - Shahrukh Khan alias Lukman (46). From Panali Village, District Chunju, Rajasthan
- - Mohabbat (26). From Nali Village, District Chunju, Rajasthan
- - Rihan alias Sonu (29). From Chugiyan Surajgarh Village, District Chunju, Rajasthan
- - Aslam alias Naso (44). From Sultanwind Bum Village, Amritsar, Punjab
- - Tawajal Bibi (53). From Talapara Village, Saharanpur District, Uttar Pradesh
- - Kazam alias Rida (60). From Talapara Village, Saharanpur District, Uttar Pradesh
- - Chahat alias Jaan (38). From Mukhapur Village, Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh
- - Jabrana (43). From Panali Village, District Chunju, Rajasthan
- - Sajan alias Amir (55). From Talapara Village, Saharanpur District, Uttar Pradesh
- - Sehjan (18). Talapara village in Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh
- - Chhaju alias Babu Mian (70). Pachpada village in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh
