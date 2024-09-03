ETV Bharat / state

Court Sentences 12 Accused To Life Imprisonment For Murdering Suresh Raina's Uncle In 2020

Pathankot: District Sessions Judge has sentenced all 12 accused in the murder of former cricketer Suresh Raina's uncle here in 2020 to life imprisonment. In addition to this, a fine of Rs 2 lakh each has also been imposed on them.

What had happened in 2020? On the night of August 19, 2020, some unknown miscreants attacked Raina's uncle Ashok Kumar's family while they were in deep sleep. The incident took place in the Tharyal village of the Pathankot district. Kumar (58), a contractor by profession died on the spot after he was attacked with sharp weapons.

Hearing the screams, the neighbours got alarmed and entered the house. Seeing the bloody condition of the family members, the locals informed the police.

The police then rushed the injured mother Asha Devi (55) and son Kaushal Kumar (32) to the hospital, both of whom died during treatment. Family members Apeen Kumar (24) and Satya Devi (80) were seriously injured in the attack.