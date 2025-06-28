Patanjali Setting Up Mega Food And Ayurvedic Products Park In Andhra Pradesh

Vizianagaram: Patanjali group is setting up a mega food and Ayurvedic products park in Chinaraopalli and Pedaraopalli villages of Kothavalasa mandal in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh. It has confirmed an investment of Rs 272.15 crores and the project is expected to be completed within two years.

The project is expected to create direct employment for 3,000 people and generate indirect employment for 33,000 others. The facility will produce 500 types of food and Ayurvedic products catering to both domestic and international markets.

This project started during the previous tenure of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government in February 2017 when Patanjali was allotted 172.84 acres of land at Rs 3 lakh per acre. In March 2019, amendment orders were issued by the government, allocating 145.64 acres in Chinaraopalli and 27.20 acres in Pedaraopalli.

The allotment was cancelled by Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) in 2019 after coming to power while citing that Patanjali had failed to act on the land sale agreement. The company was asked to pay Rs 24.76 lakh as 1% penalty and Rs 46.66 lakh as drainage charges when it asked for revival in 2020. It paid the amount but later withdrew citing additional conditions. The project has now been revived under the new coalition government.

Patanjali’s co-founder Baba Ramdev has meanwhile expressed his readiness to become AP tourism’s brand ambassador. In his address at Tourism Conclave in Vijayawada on Friday he said, "We travel to Vietnam, Switzerland, Europe... but no place matches the uniqueness of Andhra Pradesh.” he said while promising to bring tourists from Gujarat, Maharashtra and Hindi-speaking states. He promised to support the state’s tourism campaign with free marketing.

Referring to the growing trend of lavish weddings, he proposed to develop Dindi in Konaseema district as a premier wedding destination.

He also announced plans to place Horsley Hills on the global wellness map: “CM Chandrababu Naidu spoke to me personally and suggested wellness services. Now, we will invest over Rs 500 crores to bring world-class wellness services to AP.” He also announced a world-class wellness centre at the Surya Lanka coast in the state.

Laying out a broader roadmap for the revival of the state’s tourism and wellness industry, he called for free yoga, Ayurveda, and naturopathy services at 30 tourist centers, beautification of tourism infrastructure along with organic and immunity-boosting food supply to hotels and homes by boosting organic farming and benefiting farmers.

