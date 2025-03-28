ETV Bharat / state

Pastor Bajinder Singh Found Guilty In 2018 Rape Case

Chandigarh: Self-styled Christian preacher Pastor Bajinder Singh was on Friday convicted in a 2018 rape case by a court in Punjab's Mohali district. The court of the additional district and sessions judge Vikrant Kumar will pronounce the quantum of sentence on April 1.

Bajinder Singh has been convicted under Sections 376 (rape), 323 (punishment for voluntary causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. After he was found guilty, the 42-year-old pastor was taken to Patiala jail.

Five others accused in the case -- Akhbar Bhatti, Rajesh Chaudhary, Jatinder Kumar, Sitar Ali and Sandeep Pehlwan -- were acquitted. The case was registered based on a complaint filed by a woman at Zirakpur police station in 2018.

The complainant had alleged that Bajinder Singh lured her by promising to take her abroad. He raped her at his residence in Sector 63 in Mohali and made a video of it. She had alleged that the accused had threatened to post the video on social media if she did not agree to his demands.

The conviction comes even as the pastor is facing a probe in another sexual harassment case filed on February 28. The Kapurthala Police has formed a three-member special investigation team to probe harassment charges levelled against him by a 22-year-old woman.