Jamshedpur: There was a passion to agitate against the imposition of Emergency in 1975 that is missing today. The present era is that of comforts and luxuries where politics is a career. The era of passion is over. These are feelings expressed by Saryu Roy while recalling the dark era of Indian democracy. He is the legislator from Jamshedpur (West) seat who played a role in opposing the dictatorial diktats at that time.

“That was an era where people worked with passion on issues like unemployment, education, inflation and against corruption. That era is over now. Today is an era of pessimism,” he added

Passion Of Emergency Days Missing Among Political Activists Now, Says Saryu Roy (ETV Bharat)

Recalling the struggles of the political activists during the Emergency he said that it was a time where no one could distinguish between night and day as everyone was trying to evade the Police in the fields and forests. There was an obsession to make people aware by publishing pamphlets and circulating them door to door.

The Emergency was imposed by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on June 25, 1975. The day is observed as a Black Day in the history on independent India.

Remembering the Emergency that was imposed 50 years ago, Roy said that he was a part of the ‘total revolution’ movement launched by Jayaprakash Narayan against Indira Gandhi that had spread across the country. The Emergency had followed the Allahabad High Court setting aside her election on charges of misuse of government machinery for her election campaign.

Legislator Saryu Roy (ETV Bharat)

Roy disclosed that opposition leaders like Jayaprakash Narayan, Lal Krishna Advani and many more were arrested in the middle of the night which led to the agitation picking up pace.

He related that he became a part of the underground movement and started working under the leadership of Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) ideologue KN Govindacharya.

“It was decided to bring out a magazine named “Lokvani’ and I was giver the responsibility to manage its content. The Police opposed its publication. We had to print it at several from several different places,” he said.

The then Bharatiya Jana Sangh which was the political arm of the RSS before the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came into being had entrusted Roy with the responsibility of coordinating with various political parties. Later he also coordinated with the various trade unions.

“At that time I was selected for a government job and started working after consulting Govindacharya. I used to work on Lokvani from my office. There was a Police raid but I managed to escape,” he said.

The escape was possible as the Police had come looking for one Saryu Ram who previously worked there. “The next day I was told by an intelligence functionary that he had actually changed my name in the documents given to the Police in order to save me. He warned me not to do the Lokvani work from my office and I followed his advice,” he related.

Roy disclosed that he managed to remain outside the ambit of the authorities. He also stated that he had the support of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and the RSS along with political leaders like Nitish Kumar, Laloo Prasad Yadav and Shivanand Tewari. “We did not trust anyone during those days,” he said while relating that they activists used to frequently change their hideouts at that time.

He narrated another interesting anecdote about a poster published on Gandhi Jayanti that read, “Asatya, Anyay aur Daman se darna Kayarta hai’ (Being scared of untruth, injustice and suppression is cowardice).

“The Police started removing these posters and I barely escaped arrest when a policeman stopped me and I was carrying the poster in my bag. On being asked I told him that I was carrying some eatables for my brother residing in the hostel. He accompanied me to the hostel but did not follow me inside,” he recalled.

Read More