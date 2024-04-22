Passenger Held With 10 Yellow Anacondas in Check-in Baggage: Bengaluru Customs

author img

By PTI

Published : 10 hours ago

Passenger Held With 10 Yellow Anacondas in Check-in Baggage: Bengaluru Customs

Customs officials at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru said that a passenger was arrested for his alleged attempt to smuggle yellow anacondas concealed in his check-in baggage.

Bengaluru: Customs officials at Kempegowda International Airport here on Monday said that a passenger was arrested for his alleged attempt to smuggle yellow anacondas concealed in his check-in baggage. Posting on social media platform X, Bengaluru Customs said they intercepted an attempt to smuggle 10 yellow anacondas concealed in the check-in bag of a passenger arriving from Bangkok.

"Passenger arrested and investigation is underway. Wildlife trafficking will not be tolerated," it added. It is illegal to trade in wildlife as per Indian laws, and the Customs Act, 1962 has many sections on combatting wildlife trafficking.

