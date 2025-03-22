'Pass Me Or I Will Not Get Married': Cash And Appeals Instead Of Answers Found In UP Board Exam Papers

Prayagraj: ' Guruji please pass me. I have failed three times. If I fail for the fourth time, I will not get married'. This is all a class 12 student could manage to write on his answer sheet, leaving the paper-checker in splits as the evaluation process for UP Board Class 10 and 12 exams 2025 began earlier this week.

In many answer-sheets, along with these beseeching notes, evaluators are also finding money -- Rs 100 to Rs 500 notes -- carefully placed within the sheets.

In Prayagraj, money was recovered from at least 12 answer sheets in a bundle of 100 on Friday. Similar cases have come to light in other districts as well. In Gorakhpur, an evaluator was shocked reading the entire song of Aashiqui 2 the student had written in reply to a question in Hindi paper.

In Prayagraj, yet another student had written how he had been unwell and was not able to study, requesting the evaluator to pass him. In Bareilly, a girl student wrote in her copy: "Sir please pass me, otherwise my father will not let me study further. He will get me married".

Speaking on such cases, UP Board Secretary Secondary Education Council Bhagwati Singh said that the teachers evaluating the papers have been strictly instructed to mark them on merit only.

"Marks should be given only if the student has written the correct answer. The money found in the answer sheets is instructed to be deposited in the treasury. The money received from the entire state is collected and deposited in the treasury," he said.

83,271 examiners checked 33.82 lakh copies in UP

Singh said over 33,82,752 answer sheets of UP Board High School and Intermediate were evaluated on Friday. A total of 83,271 examiners reached 261 centres across Uttar Pradesh for evaluation. The secretary said that mobile phones and electronic devices are banned in the evaluation room.