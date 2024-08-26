Parvati River Swells Again After Water Release from Angai Parvati Dam

Rajakhera (Rajasthan): The Parvati River is in spate once again following the release of water from the Angai Parvati dam in the Dholpur district. The river's flow has increased significantly, especially in the Rajakhera area, causing water to rush over culverts in Ganhaidi and Nadoli villages at high speed.

On Monday morning, despite the dangerous conditions, no authorities were present to monitor the situation. Locals were seen diving into the water. Some youths were spotted performing dangerous stunts with tubes, riding the strong waves of the river.

After the water was released into the Parvati River, sheets of water flowed over the culverts, attracting large crowds who gathered to watch, despite the risks.

The lack of monitoring has resulted in villagers diving into the water, ignoring the potential dangers. On Monday around 9 am, approximately four to five feet of water was recorded flowing over the river's culverts, but still, locals were seen entering the water without concern for their safety. The absence of administrative oversight has raised concerns about the possibility of major accidents occurring in the area.

In a recent drowning incident, on August 15, a 19-year-old youth from Bhagaton Ka Pura drowned in the Utanghan River near Rajakheda. His body was recovered 7-8 kilometres away the next day. Dholpur District Collector Shreenidhi has been informed of the ongoing safety concerns.

