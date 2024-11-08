Party Workers Are AAP's Biggest Strength, Says Kejriwal In Video Message

New Delhi: AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday workers are the biggest strength of the party ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections due in February next year. Kejriwal, in a video message for the party workers on X, urged them to give the next two to three months for the elections, claiming AAP is the "only hope for the country". "AAP is the only hope for our country. I urge all our workers to leave work for the next two or three months and work for the elections," he said.

The AAP supremo further claimed that forces against the party will do anything to defeat them in Assembly polls, but they can't let such forces win. He also said AAP is a "fresh breeze" in Indian politics that talks about health and education, roads, etc.