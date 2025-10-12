ETV Bharat / state

Party Should Not Be Obsessed With 'Khela-Mela', Focus On Political Course Of Action: TMC MP Saugata Roy

Kolkata: Veteran parliamentarian and Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Saugata Roy landed in controversy by claiming that a party should not be obsessed with organising "khela and mela" (fairs and tournaments) but rather focus on political activities, particularly when elections are around the corner.

"When a party gets busy prioritising fests and tournaments, it gradually loses its political soul. We must keep in mind that only six months are left for the assembly polls in the state. The party should put the focus on political course of action, on firming up strategy to cope with the challenges and get engaged in political programmes, and not solely being preoccupied with other activities which are not integrated with the party's political identity," he said.

His comments came from the podium of a 'Bijoya Sammilani' (post-Durga Puja event to exchange greetings) at Baranagar, which falls under his Dumdum Lok Sabha constituency, leaving hundreds of TMC supporters and others present stunned. A video clip of his speech went viral on Saturday.

His remarks were quickly turned into ammo by the Opposition parties, who have long been accusing the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC of giving attention only to "khela and mela", ignoring the serious development and administrative issues.

The BJP claimed that Roy spoke the truth, but wondered whether it would cut much ice with the top brass of TMC. "Being a seasoned politician and having vast knowledge, Saugata Da finally spoke the truth. But didn't he know the facts in all these years?" BJP state president Samik Bhattacharya wondered.