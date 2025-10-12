Party Should Not Be Obsessed With 'Khela-Mela', Focus On Political Course Of Action: TMC MP Saugata Roy
He said a party gradually loses its political soul by prioritising such things and should not preoccupy itself with activities not integrated with its identity.
Published : October 12, 2025 at 2:03 PM IST
Kolkata: Veteran parliamentarian and Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Saugata Roy landed in controversy by claiming that a party should not be obsessed with organising "khela and mela" (fairs and tournaments) but rather focus on political activities, particularly when elections are around the corner.
"When a party gets busy prioritising fests and tournaments, it gradually loses its political soul. We must keep in mind that only six months are left for the assembly polls in the state. The party should put the focus on political course of action, on firming up strategy to cope with the challenges and get engaged in political programmes, and not solely being preoccupied with other activities which are not integrated with the party's political identity," he said.
His comments came from the podium of a 'Bijoya Sammilani' (post-Durga Puja event to exchange greetings) at Baranagar, which falls under his Dumdum Lok Sabha constituency, leaving hundreds of TMC supporters and others present stunned. A video clip of his speech went viral on Saturday.
His remarks were quickly turned into ammo by the Opposition parties, who have long been accusing the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC of giving attention only to "khela and mela", ignoring the serious development and administrative issues.
The BJP claimed that Roy spoke the truth, but wondered whether it would cut much ice with the top brass of TMC. "Being a seasoned politician and having vast knowledge, Saugata Da finally spoke the truth. But didn't he know the facts in all these years?" BJP state president Samik Bhattacharya wondered.
"We all know that TMC is synonymous with mela-khela. The CM is busy attending the Durga Puja carnival when north Bengal was reeling under rain-triggered landslides and floods. I wonder why he woke up to the issue all of a sudden?" Bhattacharya, a Rajya Sabha MP, said.
Union Minister and BJP leader Sukanta Majumdar also lashed out at Ray. "He knows very well that he has no chance of getting a party ticket for the upcoming assembly elections, and that's why making such comments. If the CM hears it, she will twist his ears. Ray is now playing the role of conscience as we used to see in village theatres in our childhood."
CPI(M) leader Satarup Ghosh said everyone knows that the priorities of TMC leaders remain in organising fests and fairs "with cut money and extortion". "No idea why Saugata Babu is speaking on these lines. Perhaps he is afraid of not getting a nomination in the next Lok Sabha polls, or he has some other objective," Ghosh added.
TMC organisational district president and MP Partha Bhowmik said, "Saugat Roy is a senior MP of our party. Therefore, I will not say anything about his comments."
However, Debangshu Bhattacharya, TMC IT cell in charge and spokesperson, said it has to be considered at which venue and in what context Roy made those observations. "He is a veteran leader, and his views are always taken with due respect and importance. The opposition should not gloat over his comments," he added.
