Parts of south Mumbai plunge into darkness due to power outage

author img

By PTI

Published : 16 hours ago

Updated : 15 hours ago

Parts of south Mumbai plunge into darkness due to power outage

Parts of south Mumbai were plunged into darkness on Thursday evening after several localities witnessed a power outage.

Mumbai: Pockets in south Mumbai plunged into darkness on Thursday night due to a power failure. Localities such as Mahapalika Marg, Marine Lines and Crawford Market experienced the electricity outage due to a power tripping from about 8.35 pm, officials said, adding efforts to restore supply are on. The financial capital has an islanding system which generally ensures continuity in power supply.

Last Updated :15 hours ago

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Tale of Human-Penguin Friendship: 'Maruti' Finds Home & Solace at Indian Antarctic Station

Holi 2024: How Different States Celebrate the Festival of Colours in India

Explained: Election Duty Exemption - The Four Options Govt Employees Can Use

Getting Acne Even in 30s and 40s? Know All Reasons and Treatment

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.