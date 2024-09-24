ETV Bharat / state

Parts Of Goa Inundated After Heavy Rains; IMD Issues 'Red' Alert

Panaji: Goa witnessed heavy rains overnight which led to waterlogging at several places in the coastal state on Tuesday morning. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a 'red' alert for Goa on Tuesday, saying heavy rainfall was very likely in a few places.

Also, very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy showers was very likely with winds gusting to 40-50 kmph at isolated places over North Goa and South Goa, it added. The IMD has issued an 'orange' alert for Wednesday and a 'yellow' alert for Thursday.

Several low-lying areas in the North Goa district, including Sanquelim and Bicholim, were inundated since Tuesday morning. Some locals shared videos on social media showing the Valvanti River, which runs through Sanquelim town, in spate.

"We are on alert. There are no floods in and around Sanquelim but we are monitoring the situation," a senior police official said, adding that night patrolling was intensified on Monday. Deputy Collector (Bicholim) Rohan Kaskar told PTI the situation was under control but it was raining heavily in and around Sanquelim.