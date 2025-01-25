Partially Burnt Body Of Woman Found In Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A partially burnt body of a woman was found under a culvert at Medchal near the Outer Ring Road (ORR) here on Friday, police said. Police, who reached the spot after receiving information on Friday afternoon, said the woman appears to be aged 25-30 and married.

The woman's body was found naked and her clothes were put on it before being set on fire, they said. She was killed by hitting her head with a big stone, they said. It is suspected that unidentified persons brought the woman to the place and murdered her.

They set the body on fire either with kerosene or petrol to prevent its identification, a police official told reporters. Asked about the possibility of sexual assault on the woman, an official replied in the negative but said sexual intercourse may have happened.

It appears that a person close to her had taken her to the secluded place to kill the woman, he said. The case would be unravelled if the woman's identity is found out, he said. A probe has been launched into the incident with scientific investigation personnel trying to collect any clues, he said.

Primarily, it is believed to be a murder and the reasons for the murder and the culprits behind it would be ascertained, he said. The woman had tattoos of 'Srikant' in Telugu and 'Narender' in English on her hand, besides a gold chain, he said.

The woman's face turned dark because of the smoke and it is being cleaned to find out her identity, he said. No missing case was reported in the Medchal police station (during the last few days), the police official added. The areas abutting the about 150 km-long Outer Ring Road (ORR) here are secluded.