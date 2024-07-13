ETV Bharat / state

Parody Account Posts Fake Message, Maharashtra Police Book Dhruv Rathee

By PTI

Based on the complaint of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's relative, Maharashtra's cyber police booked the YouTuber Dhruv Rathee under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections for defamation, intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace, and statement leading to mischief, including the IT Act, a senior official said.

Maharashtra's cyber police have registered a case against popular YouTuber Dhruv Rathee after a parody account allegedly posted a fake message on X about Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's daughter, a senior official said on Saturday.
