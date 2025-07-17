Parliamentary Panel Suggests MHA To Review Policies For Deputation In NDRF

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: Shocked over the findings that National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is still facing shortage of 21 per cent of its staff strength, a Parliamentary Committee has suggested the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to conduct a thorough review of policies for deputation into the disaster relief force.

The committee is of the view that the review should assess the impact of the current seven-year deputation tenure and explore incentives, such as flexible terms or enhanced allowances, to encourage more central armed police force (CAPF) personnel to volunteer for NDRF assignments.

NDRF has a strength of 16 battalions, consisting of more than 18,000 personnel, who are stationed in different parts of the country based on the vulnerability profile.

“The force has emerged as a visible, vibrant, multi-skilled, hi-tech and standalone force capable of dealing with all types of natural and man-made disasters, including Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) emergencies,” the Parliamentary Committee on Home Affairs chaired by Rajya Sabha MP Dr Radha Mohan Das Agrawal said in its latest report.

The locations of the 16 battalions are at Jammu & Kashmir; Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh), Patna (Bihar), Guwahati (Assam), Vadodara (Gujarat), Pune (Maharashtra), Arakkonam (Tamil Nadu), Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh), Mundali (Odisha), Haringhata (West Bengal), Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh), Hollongi (Arunachal Pradesh), Ladhowal (Punjab), Nurpur (Himachal Pradesh), Gadarpur (Uttarakhand) and Dwarka (New Delhi). In addition, teams of NDRF have also been stationed at 28 different strategic locations to reduce the response time in case of disasters.

It was informed that from January, 2023 to March, 2024, NDRF teams conducted various operations and saved 57,651 precious lives, including 6,812 rescued persons and 50,839 evacuated.

“Additionally, 2,754 livestock were saved, and 779 bodies retrieved. The teams also provided medical assistance and PHT to 15,045 people. Further, NDRF teams assisted the local administration of the States and Union Territories of Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chandigarh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal in rescue and evacuation of affected people during floods,” the committee stated.

The rapid and efficient response of NDRF during major disasters such as the Japan Triple Disaster of 2011, the Nepal Earthquake of 2015, the Türkiye Earthquake of 2023 and the Myanmar Earthquake of 2025 has received global acclaim.

Formation of NDRF

In the mid-1990s and the subsequent decade, global discourse on disaster response and preparedness intensified, spurred by significant events such as the Yokohama Strategy Plan (1994) and the Hyogo Framework for action (2005), were both adopted by the United Nations.

This period coincided with a string of severe natural calamities in India including the Orissa Super Cyclone (1999), Gujarat earthquake (2001), and Indian Ocean tsunami (2004). The events underscored the critical need for a comprehensive Disaster Management Plan. Responding to it, the Disaster Management Act was enacted on December 26, 2005, leading to the establishment of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) tasked with formulating policies, plans, and guidelines for disaster management.

A pivotal aspect of the Disaster Management Act was the provision for formation of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), aimed at specialized response to natural and man-made disasters. Initially established in 2006 with eight Battalions, the NDRF has now expanded to 16 Battalions, each comprising 1,149 personnel.

Till date, a total of 15 NDRF personnel have lost their lives on duty.

Vacancy in NDRF

NDRF is a 100 per cent deputation force. The MHA officials informed the committee that CAPFs are forwarding nominations of personnel to NDRF headquarter (HQ) for concurrence who meet the requisite qualitative requirements (QRs) before their induction in NDRF Battalion on deputation for seven years.

“Presently, NDRF has overall 21 per cent vacancies. Almost all the CAPFs carry the same number of vacancies. However, CAPFs are being approached at regular intervals to fill up the existing vacancies of NDRF,” the ministry stated.

Allocation for NDRF

According to the MHA, the NDRF has been allocated Rs 1,922.59 crores against a projected requirement of Rs 2,098.63 crores, resulting in a shortfall of Rs 176.04 crores for FY 2025-26.

The Committee appreciated the critical role of the NDRF in disaster response and emphasizes the need for adequate funding to address increasing demands, particularly for additional personnel. It recommended that the MHA may take up the matter with the Ministry of Finance at the Revised Estimates (RE) stage to secure the remaining funds, ensuring that operational efficiency and preparedness are not compromised during emergencies.

Disaster management strategy in the Himalayan region

When asked about the disaster management strategy that needs to be adopted in the Himalayan region, the officials from MHA told the committee that given the terrain and challenges in accessibility and communication, local level response capacity including community-based disaster management needs to be further enhanced.

“There is a need for greater investment in ensuring disaster resilience of all critical infrastructures Geological Survey of India (GSI) has undertaken landslide susceptibility mapping of the hill regions. These are being further developed at a higher resolution. Local administrations are being encouraged to use these maps or development planning,” the home ministry said.

The home ministry officials informed the committee that early warning systems have been installed for various kinds of disasters including earthquake, weather related hazards, landslide, glacier lake outburst flood (GLOF).

The deputation process in NDRF

A note from the home ministry issued to the central armed police forces observed that keeping in view the fact that NDRF is a 100 per cent deputationist force, and the personnel on deputation need to be imparted specialized knowledge and skills before they are able to discharge their responsibilities and act in most difficult and diverse hostile circumstances, it has been decided with the approval of the competent authority that before the CAPF and ARs personnel are selected for deputation, they may be imparted on job training and other specialized training for a period of at least two years.

“On successful completion of training of two years, the personnel will be inducted into deputation in NDRF for seven years and the period of attachment and training would not be reckoned in the total deputation of seven years. Further, during the period of attachment and training in NDRF, the personnel will not be entitled for any deputation allowance,” the home ministry said.

Talking to ETV Bharat, former member of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Brigadier BK Khanna emphasized that the government should give all required attention for the well-being of the NDRF personnel.

“The force is equipped with all the latest and modern infrastructure and technologies. However, the government should work in providing an overall support staff to the NDRF personnel,” said Brigadier Khanna. It’s a fact that due to lack of any career benefits, many of the NDRF personnel opts to join other forces, he said.

“There is no deputation allowance during the period of attachment and training in NDRF, which is provided in other forces at different intervals. Providing such benefits and allowances are necessary in a force like NDRF,” Brigadier Khanna said.