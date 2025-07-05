ETV Bharat / state

Parliamentary Journalism Plays Key Role In Connecting Citizens With Legislature: Chhattisgarh CM

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Saturday lauded the role played by parliamentary reporters in bridging the gap between legislatures and the people. He was speaking at a day-long workshop on parliamentary reporting held in the Chhattisgarh Assembly auditorium here. Sai also greeted Chhattisgarh's people as the state marks 25 years of its formation.

"Over these 25 glorious years, the Chhattisgarh assembly has evolved as a strong institution upholding democratic values. The recently held orientation workshops for newly elected legislators have been beneficial, and it is equally important for journalists to stay abreast of parliamentary processes," the CM said. The present assembly has a large number of first-time MLAs, he noted, and underlined their responsibility to voice people's concerns effectively.

"The commitment and hard work of parliamentary reporters ensure that citizens know how their issues are debated and addressed by their representatives. The tradition of honouring outstanding journalists further encourages fair and rigorous reporting," the chief minister said. Assembly Speaker Raman Singh said parliamentary journalism is a highly sensitive responsibility.

"In Chhattisgarh's 25-year golden journey, the media has contributed immeasurably. Parliamentary journalism requires maintaining confidentiality, discipline and decorum while delivering accurate, impartial information to the masses," Singh said.