Parliament Security Breach: Court Grants Delhi Police Additional Time to Complete Probe

By PTI

Published : 18 hours ago

A Delhi court on Thursday granted the Delhi Police additional time to complete its probe into the Parliament security breach incident.

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Thursday granted the Delhi Police additional time to complete its probe into the Parliament security breach incident. Additional Sessions Judge Hardeep Kaur granted another month for the police to complete its investigation and file a charge sheet by May 25.

The judge passed the order on an application moved by the Delhi Police, claiming that some witnesses are yet to be examined and a few reports are awaited. It also claimed that the digital data in the case is voluminous. The police had urged the judge to grant 45 days to complete its investigation.

In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack, two men -- Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D -- jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by the MPs.

Around the same time, two other accused -- Amol Shinde and Neelam Azad -- sprayed coloured gas from canisters while shouting "tanashahi nahi chalegi" outside the Parliament premises.

