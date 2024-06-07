Parliament Security Breach Case: Delhi LG Approves Prosecution of Six Accused Under UAPA

New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has granted approval to prosecute the six accused in the Parliament security breach case of December last year under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

In the approval granted for the prosecution of the six accused, the Delhi LG said that the Delhi Police had requested their prosecution under sections 16 and 18 of UAPA from the competent authority, i.e., the Lt Governor, who, having found sufficient material on record, granted prosecution sanction.

“While the Delhi Police had requested the necessary prosecution sanction under UAPA, the Review Committee (DoP, Tis Hazari, Delhi), on May 30, 2024, also went through the entire evidence collected by the Investigating Agency and found the involvement of the accused in the Parliament attack case. Accordingly, the review committee noted that prima facie a case was made against the accused under UAPA".The Delhi Police had registered a case under sections 186/353/452/153/34/120B of the IPC and 13/16/18 UA (P) Act, at the Parliament Street Police Station on the complaint made by the security officer in the Lok Sabha,” the Delhi LG said.

These six accused Manoranjan D, Sagar Sharma, Amol Dhanraj Shinde, Neelam Ranolia, Lalit Jha and Mahesh Kumawat are accused of entering Parliament unauthorisedly and throwing smoke cannisters in the Lok Sabha during the live session on December 13 last year.

The investigation of the case was later transferred from Parliament Street Police Station to the Counter Intelligence Unit of Special Cell Police Station, New Delhi. During the investigation, six accused were arrested, who are currently in judicial custody.