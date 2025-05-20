ETV Bharat / state

Two Parked Buses Catch Fire In Noida, One Person Dead: Police

Nodia: A person was burnt to death here while another escaped when a parked bus they were in caught fire, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at Transport Nagar in Sector 69 in the early hours of Tuesday, when a bus caught fire while someone was cooking food nearby.

After the fire broke out on the bus, another one parked nearby, in which the two were sleeping, caught fire too.