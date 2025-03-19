Haridwar (Uttarakhand): Prisons are not only about confinement, they are a place of transformation where every individual gets an opportunity to mend and start life afresh. On Tuesday, one such transformational effort Parivartan-Jail se Gaurav was launched in the Haridwar district jail in Uttarakhand to equip prisoners with sports training, instilling discipline and helping them return to normalcy after incarceration.

The programme, initiated by the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) is already active in eight states across the country. So far 200 jails are involved and over 10,000 prisoners are benefiting from it. IOCL officials believe that sports can play a vital role in giving new purpose to their lives and confidence to face the world when they go out.

Parivartan-Jail Se Gaurav In Haridwar: Changing Lives Of Prison Inmates Across States Through Sports

At the jail here, the event kicked off with the inmates participating in tennis, chess, badminton, and table tennis tournaments. Some IOCL officials and jail administration authorities were also seen playing games during the launch.

The programme which began four years back, aims to engage the prisoners in physical activities that can nurture a positive environment, promote teamwork, build resilience and train them in focusing right.

Officials from IOCL and jail administration play chess to mark the launch of Parivartan-Jail Se Gaurav

Speaking about the programme during its launch, IOCL Chairman A S Sahni, stressed the impact of the programme. “Prisoners are humans like us and need to be shown the right way to change themselves. They should be given a second chance to start life and what better than sports and games to instill discipline? Involvement in such activities will help them reintegrate into the mainstream with confidence,” he said.

Under Parivartan - Jail Se Gaurav programme, training is being imparted to the inmates in games like basketball, volleyball, kho-kho, carrom, and other sports.

DIG Jail D R Maurya said, “These events will give a break to the inmates' monotony. Nothing rejuvenates like sports and once they get involved, we see noticeable changes in their behaviour. They will get back the confidence to put their life on track again.”

On the day, a month-long sports tournament was also launched, allowing inmates to compete with each other. SSP Pramod Dobal present during the tournaments expressed hope that such initiatives will go a long way in giving the inmates a constructive outlet. "Finally when they go out, they would have developed a mechanism to mingle back into the mainstream," he stated.