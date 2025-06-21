School Children's Data Being Leaked To Coaching Centres, Parents Worried Over Lack Of Privacy

Giridih: "Hello Sir, Good morning. Your child is studying in this school. The child's name is this and he is very intelligent, do you want a bright future for your child, do you want your child to do something that will make your and his life better? If you have such a wish then get your child admitted to our coaching centre".

Such phone calls making tempting offers are constantly coming to the parents whose children are studying in classes 8 to 12. Parents are not only upset but also worried by these unwanted and unknown phone calls. The concern is how their mobile number and detailed data of children are reaching the coaching institutes.

Calls coming any time

Almost every parent is troubled by the unwanted calls coming from unknown numbers anytime from morning to late evening. Businessman Naveen Kumar Sahu, who has become a victim of these phone calls, says, "I received a call from a new number and the caller started asking about my sons who are studying in a private school. He also started giving complete details of the children. I was stunned, I started wondering how the caller knew so much."

Then the caller revealed himself as the representative of a famous coaching centre and sought admission. When the businessman refused, the caller started giving offers and then started pressurising him. In this way, calls started coming from many coaching centres one after the other. When he enquired, he found out that his children also did not give his number to anyone.

Tempted by quiz competition

It is learnt that many people are active in collecting the data of children. People from some coaching centres enter the school and take the details of the children by promising them quiz competitions and scholarships. In the schools, where entry is not given, some boys are made to stand outside the school with forms. The children's data is taken on the pretext of filling forms.

Honey Holi principal Anita Sinha said that if children's data is being leaked then it should be investigated. She said that children should also be counselled and they should be advised not to give their numbers to any stranger.

Meanwhile, Munna Kushwaha, Principal of Sir JC Bose Balika Vidyalaya (Chief Minister Excellence School), said that people from various coaching centres had come to his office, asking for the data of the children, but he flatly refused and also instructed them not to come to the school for such a purpose in future.

Data being sold, children at risk

Shivnath Saav, head of Shivnath Maheshlundi and social worker, said that he was also getting calls from coaching institutes. Whoever calls, has my child's number and complete data, so it is natural to be worried, he said. He further said that it should be probed from where the coaching centres were getting the data. There is also a risk of cyber fraud due to data leakage like this, he said, adding that if the data of parents along with children has been leaked, then the school management is also under question.

School managements demand a probe

CCL DAV Principal OP Goyal said that entry of people from coaching centres has been banned in his school. They do not allow sharing of children's data under any circumstances. "Children's safety is important. There should be an investigation into how children's data is being leaked," he said.

Swapna Kumar, principal of Shri Gurunanak Vidyalaya, said that she does not allow coaching centres to enter her school, and no parent's number is shared. She also wants it to be disclosed how the children's data is being leaked.

Saluja Gold School Principal Vishmanta Sharma said that the privacy of the children and their parents is taken care of in her school. No one's details are given to anyone else. She said that it should be disclosed how the children's data was being leaked.

Not right to leak data

Senior advocate of the district Ajay Sinha Mantu said that the Supreme Court has also clearly stated that one's privacy cannot be interfered with. Despite this, many coaching centres are continuously calling the parents of the children. Parents are being pressured to get their children admitted to their centres. It is not understood how the entire data of the children is leaked out of the school, and the administration should investigate this, Sinha said.

Senior advocate and District Parents Association convener Shivendra Sinha called the whole matter alarming, saying this clearly shows that the data of children is being sold and this should be investigated. In today's digital age, incidents like cyber fraud are happening through the misuse of data, hence, the state government should get it investigated seriously, he said.

Jeetwahan Oraon, SDPO, Sadar, said that no written complaint has been made regarding any such matter so far. Action will definitely be taken on receipt of any such complaint. "So far no parent has made a written complaint about the data leak. If the data has leaked then the matter is serious. As soon as they receive a written complaint about it, an investigation will definitely be conducted." - Jeetwahan Oraon, SDPO, Sadar.

Munna Kushwaha, principal of Mukhyamantri Utkrishta Vidyalaya, warned the representatives of coaching institutes not to come to his school to collect the data of children.