Parents Of RG Kar Victim Flay NCRB Report Terming Kolkata Safest City

Kolkata: Parents of the RG Kar victim took a dig at the recently released report of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), identifying Kolkata as the safest city in the country for the fourth time in a row. They said NCRB is spreading confusion among the public, echoed by several opposition parties.

The father of the deceased medic believes that those who prepared the report are not fully aware of the real situation of the city, and their decision is based solely on documents. "In 90% of the crimes committed in Kolkata, no police complaint is filed. About three months ago, a girl was beaten up in the Ghola police station area, which went unheard. Such incidents keep happening every day in Kolkata. Even a six-month-old child is not safe here. NCRB officials prepared the report while sitting in the office to spread confusion. Now it seems that the educated people of the country are trying to fool the rest! No man, woman or child is safe in this city," he said.

Questioning the veracity of the report, the victim's mother, who suffered injuries during a protest march commemorating a year of the ghastly incident, said, "Had there been security, my daughter would not have ended up like this in her workplace. Such incidents keep happening here. A similar incident also happened at the law college in Kasba. I think more than 200 such incidents have happened in one year. But no action has been taken in any of these. Even if a crime happens in this city, many times, even the police are unaware of it. Everyone has been kept shut by the means of corruption."